The launch of Burnley’s first JD Gym is drawing closer with the owners revealing that it should be open by early spring.

By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 10:18am

As revealed in the Burnley Express, the gym will open at Prestige Retail Park, in the former Oak Furnitureland, next to Sainsbury's, off Active Way.

A spokesman for the company told us that work has started on site and 200 discount memberships will be going on sale shortly.

The gym will have a huge class studio, Eleiko functional rig, saunas and a separate ladies only gym.