Update on new JD Gym coming to Burnley
The launch of Burnley’s first JD Gym is drawing closer with the owners revealing that it should be open by early spring.
As revealed in the Burnley Express, the gym will open at Prestige Retail Park, in the former Oak Furnitureland, next to Sainsbury's, off Active Way.
A spokesman for the company told us that work has started on site and 200 discount memberships will be going on sale shortly.
The gym will have a huge class studio, Eleiko functional rig, saunas and a separate ladies only gym.