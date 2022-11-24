Here’s everything you need to know:

Where?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gym will open at Prestige Retail Park, in the former Oak Furnitureland, next to Sainsbury's, off Active Way.

A new JD Gym is opening in Burnley

When?

Early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facilities

The gym will boast hundreds of pieces of fitness equipment, a huge class studio, Eleiko functional rig, spacious changing rooms with saunas and a separate ladies only gym. Plus there will be vast free weights and functional areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad