New JD Gym will be coming to Burnley in 2023

A large household name gym is coming to Burnley.

By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 4:06pm

Here’s everything you need to know:

Where?

The gym will open at Prestige Retail Park, in the former Oak Furnitureland, next to Sainsbury's, off Active Way.

A new JD Gym is opening in Burnley

When?

Early next year.

Facilities

The gym will boast hundreds of pieces of fitness equipment, a huge class studio, Eleiko functional rig, spacious changing rooms with saunas and a separate ladies only gym. Plus there will be vast free weights and functional areas.

The gym is part of the national JD Group.

