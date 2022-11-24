New JD Gym will be coming to Burnley in 2023
A large household name gym is coming to Burnley.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Where?
The gym will open at Prestige Retail Park, in the former Oak Furnitureland, next to Sainsbury's, off Active Way.
When?
Early next year.
Facilities
The gym will boast hundreds of pieces of fitness equipment, a huge class studio, Eleiko functional rig, spacious changing rooms with saunas and a separate ladies only gym. Plus there will be vast free weights and functional areas.
The gym is part of the national JD Group.