Entrepreneurs Paul White and Conor Walsh joined 800 fellow farmers at the tenth anniversary event. Sponsored by Morrisons and organised by Farmers Guardian magazine, farmers from across the UK gathered at The Vox in Birmingham, vying for the 17 categories up for grabs.

Paul (35) set up Paul’s Farm a year ago, and farms free-range turkeys, sheep and bees on the farm in Laneshaw Bridge. His business partner, 23-year-old Conor joined him on the farm at the end of summer this year.

Paul said: “I was amazed to even be shortlisted, let alone to walk away with Silver. I am really passionate about telling the whole food story, and selling the highest welfare food to our customers and it’s great to be recognised.

Paul and Conor at Paul's Farm in Pendle

“We’re raising 500 turkeys for Christmas this year, and our ethos is all about the very best taste, and high welfare”.

Conor added: “What started as a bit of fun has really grown and we have some really big projects to announce soon, which we would have never even dreamed of. Building this into a great, homemade Lancashire brand has been so fun.”

Paul, who has a regular slot on BBC Radio Lancashire with Graham Liver, and in the Farmer’s Guardian said: “It’s a really tough time for the Poultry industry, with Avian Flu hanging over us, and rising costs of feed. There are lots of people leaving the industry altogether, but we’re just starting out. It’s leading to a shortage, with some estimating there’ll be 50% less turkeys this year, so for someone starting out, there are huge opportunites if you’re willing to take the risks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul and Conor at the British Farming Awards