Sparrowhawk pub and restaurant in Fence announces closure
The Sparrowhawk, in Wheatley Lane Road in Fence, has been a popular dining and drinking spot in a picturesque location – straddling the border between Burnley and Pendle – for many generations.
The shock news was announced by licensees Mark and Janet on the pub’s Facebook page this week.
They revealed that the owners had been looking for new leaseholders without success.
The announcement read: “As you may or may not be aware, the brewery that owns the property has for some time been attempting to engage a new leaseholder for the Sparrowhawk in Fence.
“To date, a new leaseholder has not been secured. Through this period we have continued to operate, but the well-documented increased financial pressures and costs for the industry. along with recent health concerns, have taken their toll.
“As such and with heavy hearts, after 14 years, which have included mini recessions, Covid and high energy costs, we have to inform you that the Sparrowhawk will be closed from 10pm, Tuesday 21st October.
“We would sincerely like to thank the local community, all of our loyal customers and friends, old and new, that have been the heart and soul of the pub and so supportive over the years. We would also like to thank all of our brilliant hard-working staff, past and present.
“We’ve had some fantastic fun times and felt very privileged to have been a part of creating great memories for so many.”