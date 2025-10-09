Security donation will allow Burnley charity shop Labels for Cares continue to support NHS and sell designer clothes for reduced prices
Thorne Fire and Security has generously donated and installed around £1,600 worth of CCTV equipment at Labels for Cares, the UK’s first designer charity shop.
Labels co-founder Anthony Fairclough said: “We have a lot of high-value clothes and accessories in store which are donated, brand new, from designer names thanks to our friends at Boohoo Group.
“Because they are gifted - our customers are able to buy these designer items at a fraction of the original price.
“Hadrian Thorne obviously understands the importance of security, and kindly offered to upgrade our existing system and install the latest 4K cameras which now cover every inch of the shop floor, providing complete peace of mind for our staff and customers. We’re very grateful.
“Having this high-tech security camera system generously donated means it doesn’t have to come out of our fundraising budget, which can instead continue supporting a different kind of high-tech camera: early diagnosis endoscopy machines.”
Since 2020, the charity has raised over £325,000 to support early cancer diagnoses. Most recently, £250,000 went towards providing a state-of-the-art endoscopy unit to Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.
Hadrian Thorne said: “The new security system means Anthony and his team can access the cameras remotely on their phones. The image quality is exceptional so as to identify and/or rule out any potential shoplifting.
“We try to do our bit for local causes and organisations, with around five or six charitable installations a year.
“Being based in East Lancashire, we were particularly pleased to donate to Labels for Cares whose work is so valuable to the NHS in this region.”