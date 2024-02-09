Ribble Valley Italian restaurant La Locanda wins Taste Lancashire Award the 2023 Lancashire Tourism Awards
The award marked an extra special night for the Ribble Valley restaurant as owners Maurizio and Cinzia Bocchi also celebrate their 20th anniversary year this year.
It is the second top award handed to the restaurant in recent months, as in November it also won the prestigious Independent Italian Restaurant Platinum Award at the 2023 PAPA Industry Awards.
Maurizio, who is also head chef, said: “For 20 years, my promise has been to create and serve a menu of Italian dishes passed down through generations allowing our customers to immerse themselves into a truly Italian dining experience.
“We are very proud to receive such recognition in Lancashire – a home to award winning chefs and some of the best restaurants in the UK. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
Chef Maurizio also represents the Lancashire region as ‘Taste Ambassador’ for Marketing Lancashire, joining a stellar line-up of the county’s most celebrated chefs.
As winners of the 2023 Taste Lancashire Award category, La Locanda will now be entered into the Visit England Awards for Excellence 2024; a national competition, representing Lancashire in this category.
La Locanda has won a number of prestigious accolades, including winning the Ospitalita’ Italiana Award every year since 2010, the only certification released from the Italian Authorities to recognise the authentic Italian restaurants abroad.
The awards took place at Blackburn’s iconic King George’s Hall.