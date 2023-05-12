The discount retailer will close its store on Churchill Way Retail Park, near the town centre, on Friday, June 23.

It’s understood that some staff are to be transferred to the Preston branch off Corporation Street and Ringway, while others will lose their jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Poundstretcher said: “The store is unfortunately closing and the last day of trade will be the June 23, we would like to thank all our customers and store team over the years.

Poundstretcher at Churchill Way Retail Park, Leyland will close on May 23. Picture copyright: Stephen McKay and licensed for reuse under Creative Commons Licence

"Our nearest store is in Preston and we would love to see our customers again.”

The large retail unit – which used to be two separate stores – is on the market, but it’s not known if any retailers have made their interest known at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poundstretcher shares the busy retail park with rival discount retailer B&M, as well as a Lidl supermarket, Domino’s Pizza and a 24-hour McDonald's drive-through.

The retailer has not said whether it plans to open a new branch elsewhere in the Leyland area but has asked Lancashire Post readers to get in touch with any locations that might be suitable for a new store.

“We are always looking for new stores and plan to open over 30 new stores across the UK,” said a spokesman.

"If any reader knows of a suitable store please feel free to email us on [email protected]”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad