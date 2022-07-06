Popular Burnley pub and restaurant awarded food hygiene rating

The Red Lees Road establishment, which was visited by inspectors on June 27, received the top award of five-out-of-five.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

The Kettledrum Inn, Red Lees Road, Burnley.

This includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

A rating of five shows that hygiene standards are very good.

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors including quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.