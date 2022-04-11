Popular Burnley fast food chain told 'improvement needed' after new food hygiene rating

KFC in Colne Road was given the score after assessment on March 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The takeaway was classed as ‘good’ in the cleanliness and condition of its facilities, and its food management, but ‘improvement was necessary’ in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

