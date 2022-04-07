Plans to transform historic Burnley town centre pub into cafe, flats and offices

The application, submitted to Burnley Council, relates to the prominent Old Red Lion pub in Manchester Road, which has been the subject of numerous proposals in recent years.

The Grade II-listed building had been set to become the new home of Petty Real estate agents in 2019.

Plans have been submitted to turn the Old Red Lion pub in Burnley into a cafe, flats and offices.

This came after ambitious plans from local developer Ian Walker to reopen the pub as a tapas/bistro bar were thwarted by a covenant placed on the building by Thwaites Brewery that prevented the building being used for the sale of alcohol.

Real Big Developments is the company behind the latest plans.

Part of the report submitted to Burnley Council reads: “Prior to the submission of the previous applications, the public house had struggled financially and had been marketed from 2017 onwards. The loss of the public house was demonstrated and accepted in the determination of the previous applications.

“Full planning permission is sought for the conversion of the ground floor to office and a coffee shop, with the conversion of the first and second floors to three flats.

The Old Red Lion, Manchester Road, Burnley. Photo: Google

"The scheme includes 1 no. four-bedroom apartment and 2 no. three-bedroom apartments. Each of the flats have access to a bathroom, living area and kitchen area. The four-bedroom apartment is located on the second floor.

“The application will require the removal of an internal staircase and changes to two window openings. In will also involve the removal of an existing external fire escape.”