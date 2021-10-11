Planners put brakes on controversial M65 fuel station plan

The Express and Leader Times revealed in August that the EG Group had submitted plans to build a new fuel station and drive-through coffee shop with two new industrial units at the start of the M65, next to Whitewalls Drive in Colne.

Around 40 members of the public, including the Greenfield Forum residents group, plus a speaker from Colne BID represent 330 shops and businesses in Colne, attended the meeting at Colne Muni.

John Rivett, chairman of the Greenfield Forum, who spoke at the meeting, said: "Our objections included EG taking control of our tree-lined lane and access to our homes, threatening three large trees currently and ironically under TPOs (tree preservation orders)

The plans

"We were also unhappy at the proposed building of the large industrial units 15 meters from our gardens. These units would be constructed out of grey sandwich panels on a steel frame; relatively cheap to build, very quick to erect and not very nice to look at. These units would be an eye sore in a very prominent position on the gateway to Colne.

"The class of these industrial units would permit them for storage depots. This would mean HGVs coming and going throughout the day, causing a detrimental effect on the residents and the adjacent nature reserve.

"The traffic congestion would be exacerbated by the proposed traffic lights on Whitewalls drive meaning both routes at the end of the M65 would be regularly at a standstill for most parts of the day.

"We also objected to the environmental impact of replacing green fields and mature trees for a HGV filling station, industrial units and fast food outlets. All this as we’re at a climate change tipping point globally, when governments are taking tough and the new chief executive of Pendle Council is pledging to 'tackle the climate crisis at a local level'."

The application was eventually rejected on the following grounds:

