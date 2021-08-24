New fuel station plan for start of M65 angers residents

The development would be built next to Whitewalls Drive in Colne, where residents are concerned about increased traffic levels, the negative environmental impact and the industrial eyesore they believe this will create in a residential area of primarily Victorian era buildings.

The proposal was originally submitted in February this year. However, it was noticed by public individuals visiting the Pendle Council website that the application was withdrawn on July9th and then re-submitted only a day later, meaning all previous public objection comments were no longer valid.

Residents are now further infuriated, as they have now had to start again campaigning to raise awareness and have since re-submitted objection comments.

The plan

John Rivett, chairman of Greenfield Forum, said “We had had good support from local councillors who have facilitated a community meeting and been to visit us whilst we were out campaigning.

"This is not just about the impact on the residents who live nearby, this is about the impact on the people of Colne and the wildlife in the Local Nature Reserve.

We are not against development but a motorway services and an industrial estate are not what this area needs, it will have a major impact on our local businesses and Colne BID is behind us on this. It is the worst case scenario for our town.

"The main areas of concern over the proposed development are that it will worsen the already severe traffic congestion coming off the M65 and along the North Valley area, as well as increasing risk to pedestrians using Greenfield Road.

"In addition, there are currently three fuel stations within half a mile of each other, two of those already being owned by Asda and EG Group. Therefore, residents feel a fourth is unnecessary and also contradicts the government’s national plans to ban all fossil fuelled vehicles by 2030."

Similarly, the community is majorly concerned over the environmental impact the development will have, in terms of substantial carbon emissions and the negative effects of additional noise, light and chemical pollution to wildlife on Greenfield nature reserve, which has not been considered in the environmental impact assessment associated with the proposal.

Other key objections raised are over the unattractive appearance of a new commercial site on the gateway to Colne which will not be in line with the rest of the Victorian residential properties, as well as the detrimental economic impact upon other town centre, independent businesses.