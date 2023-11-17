News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Park Life Cafe in Towneley Park set to open

The long-awaited reopening of Towneley Park’s Stables Cafe is finally happening.
By John Deehan
Published 17th Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
New coffee and cocktail bar all set for big Burnley town centre opening

Now named Park Life Cafe, the popular eatery, located at the front of the Towneley Hall, will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, November 22.

Burnley Council had been working closely with Deep Beat Entertainment to undertake a complete refurbishment of the cafe, which is a listed building.

Park Life Cafe in Towneley Park, formerly the Stables, open next week. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPark Life Cafe in Towneley Park, formerly the Stables, open next week. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Park Life Cafe in Towneley Park, formerly the Stables, open next week. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scheme had been due for completion in the spring, but was delayed because the building needed to be completely re-roofed.

As part of the opening celebrations, the new owners are inviting members of the public to send in photos from iconic spots in and around the park to feature on a gallery wall.

Submit your photos with the subject 'Towneley Gallery Wall' to [email protected].

Related topics:Burnley Council