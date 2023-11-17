The long-awaited reopening of Towneley Park’s Stables Cafe is finally happening.

Now named Park Life Cafe, the popular eatery, located at the front of the Towneley Hall, will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, November 22.

Burnley Council had been working closely with Deep Beat Entertainment to undertake a complete refurbishment of the cafe, which is a listed building.

Park Life Cafe in Towneley Park, formerly the Stables, open next week. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The scheme had been due for completion in the spring, but was delayed because the building needed to be completely re-roofed.

As part of the opening celebrations, the new owners are inviting members of the public to send in photos from iconic spots in and around the park to feature on a gallery wall.