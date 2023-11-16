A new “high-end” and Instagrammable coffee house and cocktail bar with live entertainment and a selfie station is coming to Burnley town centre.

Cee Cee – Cocktails & Creamz in Hammerton Street will open on Saturday, November 25th, with a special event from 7pm boasting three DJs and a street performer. Everyone can enjoy two free drinks on the opening night.

Co-directors Cherrelle Hall, Jack Hall and Chloe Moreland decided to open the two-floor venue in Burnley after trying out the town’s nightlife for themselves and noticing a gap in the market for cocktail bars.

Cherrelle said: “We had a few nights out in Burnley and really enjoyed them. I couldn’t believe how busy it was.”

Talking about the new venue, which is named after herself and Chloe, she added: “Cee Cee is a modern classy bar with an array of different themes every month and something for everyone, whether you’re a grandma or a 19-year-old celebrating their birthday.”

It is the first venture into the hospitality industry for 34-year-old Cherelle, who runs a salon, and 32-year-old Jack, who has a scaffolding business, while Chloe has previous experience running a bar.

The new venue will sell coffees, sandwiches, and sweet treats made by Baker’s Bake during the day.

By night, there will be personality DJs offering games, karaoke and plenty of crowd interaction, and playing all genres of music. The owners also plan to host live performers like drag queens.

“We want it to be something different and do events like a girls’ night or an 80s theme.

“We have focused massively on a selfie station downstairs, and have mirrored walls, swings and a big sign for taking pictures.

“We have a locker station to charge phones and we’ve focused heavily on the girls’ toilets, which are all gold, glittery and really glam, and have hair straighteners installed.

“We’ll have two DJ booths, a separate cocktail bar, and a VIP area, which is free and on a first come first served basis. We do have a downstairs room as well that will be open every weekend later on with a DJ, and which people can rent out.

“The venue is really light, bright and open as we want to get away from the nightclub vibe. We’ve kept the big mural of rappers that someone drew as it makes a big statement.”

Drinks-wise, Cee Cee will offer freshly made cocktails, including classics like mojitos. And most drinks will cost just £2.50 on the second to last weekend of each month – named “Skinters Weekend” – before many people in the town get paid.

The trio also have a plan to help ensure their night-time customers are not drinking on empty stomachs.

“We’re going to give out free toast at night-time to make sure people have had something to eat before they leave. It will help sober them up because as soon as the air hits you, you end up really drunk.”

The opening hours will be Monday to Wednesday from 10am to midnight, Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 3-30am, and Sunday from 10am to midnight (excluding Bank Holidays).

