Padiham's new Lidl store opened today
Lidl GB opened its new supermarket on Wyre Street, in Padiham for the first time today.
The store opening times will be between 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.
During the first week of opening customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers on selected products.
Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Nick Harvey, commented: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store in Padiham. We have received overwhelming support from local residents, and we would like to thank everyone who has played a part in delivering this new store.
"We now look forward to serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”
As per the latest government guidance, while no longer legally required, it is recommended that those who can, continue to wear face coverings in crowded or indoor spaces, including when visiting our stores in England. Across all our stores, dedicated cleaning stations at entrances, hand sanitiser, and protective screens at checkouts will also remain in place.