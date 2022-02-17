Padiham's new Lidl store opened today

The store opening times will be between 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

During the first week of opening customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers on selected products.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Lidl store opened in Padiham today

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Nick Harvey, commented: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store in Padiham. We have received overwhelming support from local residents, and we would like to thank everyone who has played a part in delivering this new store.

"We now look forward to serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”