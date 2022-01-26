Padiham Lidl store nearing completion

Work is progressing well on the new store in Wyre Street which is expected to create 40 new jobs when it opens early this year, along with a 108 vehicle car park.

A spokesman for the popular German supermarket chain told the Burnley Express that it will confirm the official opening date soon.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Nick Harvey, said last year when construction began: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now able to break ground and start construction.

Work progressing well this week

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we enter this next phase of the development.”

Burnley councillors were recommended to give the green light to the 1,256 square metre store on land off Wyre Street at a meeting in October, 2020.Gawthorpe ward’s Coun. Andrew Tatchell said at the time: “I think having a Lidl supermarket would be good. Any development locally to provide jobs has to be welcomed.”