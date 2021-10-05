New book delivers story of a Lancashire League cricket legend

"Keith Roscoe…Kes The Making of a Lancashire League Legend" tells the story of well-known Rawtenstall amateur spin bowler Keith Roscoe who recently broke the 92-year-old Lancashire League bowling record for the number of wickets taken.

The book is sure to be hit with local cricket fans in Burnley and beyond who have seen "Kes" weave his magic with the ball at grounds around East Lancashire for decades.

The work of football and cricket fan and local history enthusiast Roger Hindle, it follows the author's success of his previous three publications.

Keith Roscoe and Roger Hindle

Roger said: “The book highlights our growing up through childhood, adolescence and into our adult years but it is Keith's cricketing achievements that take centre stage.”

Roscoe joined Bacup Cricket Club making his debut for the first team as a 17-year-old in 1979. He played at Bacup for six years before moving down the Valley to local rivals Rawtenstall. His cricket quickly improved and he was invited to have trials with two county clubs, Somerset and Gloucestershire in 1987.

He returned for his second spell at Rawtenstall in 1997 and has remained with the club ever since.

He has been the leading amateur bowler in the league eight times and has taken 50 wickets or more at every Lancashire League ground whilst his best bowling performance was taking 9-77 against Colne in 2003. Keith has also represented Lancashire Over 50’s and Over 60’s teams and also toured Sri Lanka with the England North Over 50’s in 2016.

The 138 page book is packed with snap shots of games and photos throughout the decades in a warm and entertaining style that truly captures an incredible cricket career. It also details all of the wickets Keith has taken throughout his cricket journey.

Roger added: "Keith has entertained cricket lovers in the Rossendale Valley and beyond for over 40 years, playing with distinction for Bacup, Edenfield and Rawtenstall. He has played with and against some of the greatest cricketers to ever play the game.

"The book seemed the right thing to do to acknowledge not only our friendship but also more importantly his achievements, his contribution to cricket in Rossendale and his status as a Lancashire League legend."