New bistro and bar Dowdies opens this Saturday in Colne

A daytime British bistro, which transforms into a street food offering and bar come evening – is opening in Colne.

By Dominic Collis
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:33 BST

Dowdies, named after the family name of Will Dowd and his wife Natalie, is opening tomorrow (Saturday) at 9am in 74 Albert Road, in the premises formerly occupied by Eadie’s.

“Dowdies has secured itself a prime location at the bottom end of Albert Road and we are thrilled with the welcome we’ve had from nearby venues such as Tubbs and Riley’s.

“They’ve introduced themselves to me and we all want to support one another - the more the merrier when it comes to attracting customers.

Bistro and street food bar Dowdies is opening in Colne on Saturday, April 1st
“We open this Saturday so it’s all hands to the deck. We’re almost fully booked already actually, we’ve had fantastic support,” Will said.

And the date isn’t lost on Will – “I’d be a fool not to choose this as my opening date,” he joked.

“We had a soft launch on Wednesday 29th March for friends and family to see how everything works.”

Up and coming band Cascade will perform at the opening.

Will was born and bred in Colne and the husband-and-wife team, with ten years of industry experience behind them, said they enjoy having a business in town.

He added: “We have a fine group of people in Colne and we are excited for the future. We’ll be open seven days a week from 9am until late, so there’s plenty of chance for people to drop in, say hi and see what we’re all about.”

The business, which will be family and dog-friendly, will offer street food such as loaded fries, steaks and burgers.