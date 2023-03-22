The newly named “Barnfield Construction Nigel Coates Stand” hosts the faithful Red Army behind the goals throughout the season.

Annabel Fowler, marketing manager at Barnfield Construction, wanted to ensure that Nigel Coates’ legacy at the club lived on, by incorporating their sponsorship with the Colne legend.

Nigel, was one of Colne Dynamoes’ Wembley heroes when in 1988 he set up Stewart Anderson’s winning goal at the home of football when Colne claimed the FA Vase with victory over Emley in front of thousands of fans.

Annabel Fowler, marketing manager at Barnfield Construction, with Colne FC co-chairman Darren Harrison in front of the Nigel Coates Stand

He later became the long serving manager of the reformed Colne FC and was at the helm for a decade until he stepped down in 2013.

Nigel, of Rossendale Road, Burnley, died aged 53 from cancer in 2019.

Annabel said: “We’re delighted to support Colne FC and it’s clear to see the heritage of Nigel Coates lives on through the club. Colne FC offers so much more than football. From the age of five, players learn about teamwork, fair play, commitment, health and wellbeing; enhancing life skills on and off the pitch.

“Colne FC is ingrained in our community and we are proud to support them.”

Co-chairman Darren Harrison said: “We are delighted to have such a big local company get behind us and share our vision for the future. It is exciting to have a brand the size and stature of Barnfield on board as stand sponsors.

