Nelson-based REM UK has been on a 10 year mission to manufacture as much as it can in its UK plant. Over the period REM imported goods have been reduced from 30% to just 5% which brings with it many other advantages.

The shift from importing has meant the team at REM has seen massively reduced lead times, created more local employment and significantly reduced its carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To continue this move to achieving Net Zero, the company has recruited Nina Akrigg as their compliance officer. Nina’s experience will be invaluable in continuing to drive REM’s processes and systems towards being leaner, and greener future.

REM UK's new Net Zero compliance officer Nina Akrigg

Nina said: “I’m proud to join a company that is looking into its own impact and looking at different ways we can change. We are documenting our waste on ERP waste management which is highlighting which areas of waste we need to tackle first. We are working closely with the Chamber of Commerce to guide us in the correct direction for us as a company to minimise our carbon footprint and aim for Net Zero.”

The salon, spa and barber industry has changed significantly over the past 15 years. The market, still flooded with cheaper imports from the Far East has been hampered by huge lead times since the Covid pandemic. With that and the increase in container prices, Customs Clearance and Maritime Insurance the prices have risen by up to 50% and supply chains become less reliable.

During this time REM have reduced lead times on bespoke orders from six to eight weeks to just three to four weeks without the need for huge price increases and is now well-positioned to cement its place as the industry’s leading manufacturer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad