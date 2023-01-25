McDonald's in Burnley's Burnham Gate closed for refurbishment
One of Burnley’s popular McDonald’s restaurants has closed for a number of weeks to allow for a refurbishment.
By Dominic Collis
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 10:37am
The McDonald’s outlet in Burnham Gate closed recently and will re-open on February 16th with a better experience for customers.
Victor and Karen Arciniega, the local franchise operators, said: “We are excited that our Burnham Gate restaurant is currently undergoing refurbishment works which will improve the experience for our customers and our restaurant team. We look forward to re-opening the restaurant on Thursday February 16th.”