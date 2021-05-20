Manchester Airports Group chief slams ministers' mixed messages about international travel

Charlie Cornish of the MAG

The Government has now issued its green, amber and red lists of countries which Britons may want to visit.

But there have been conflicting messages by ministers over whether the amber list is telling passengers "be cautious" or "avoid".

Charlie Cornish, CEO of the Manchester Aiports Group, said: “The traffic light system was signed off by the UK’s four Chief Medical Officers to provide a safe framework for international travel based on different levels of risk in green, amber and red countries.

“The whole point of the framework is to allow people to make their own decisions about whether to travel or not, confident in the knowledge that it would be safe.

“It is simply unacceptable for some ministers and officials to seek to discourage international travel, based on their own interpretations of government policy.

“Comments like these undermine consumer confidence and risk stifling the recovery of one of the UK’s most valuable sectors.”

Today, when asked to clear up the guidance, the transport secretary told BBC Breakfast that travellers should use "common sense" when considering overseas trips.