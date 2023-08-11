Vincent Kompany’s men host treble winners Manchester City at Turf Moor tonight, with Clarets fans hoping his men will get stuck into their opponents with as much relish as they will devouring a Haffners pie before the game.
It has been a long time coming for Burnley fans who for many years have been calling for the local delicacy to be stocked at Turf Moor.
A spokesman for the iconic brand said: “Haffners pies will be served in Burnley Football Club Fan Zone from tomorrow night.
“The signs are up and we can't wait to serve your favourite pie, peas and gravy at the first game of the season. We wouldn't want to be anywhere else!”