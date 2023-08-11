Forget about deadline day signings, the exciting news breaking on the eve of Burnley’s long-awaited return to the Premier League is that Haffners Pies have confirmed they will be selling their iconic pastry products at the Turf Moor Fan Zone.

Vincent Kompany’s men host treble winners Manchester City at Turf Moor tonight, with Clarets fans hoping his men will get stuck into their opponents with as much relish as they will devouring a Haffners pie before the game.

It has been a long time coming for Burnley fans who for many years have been calling for the local delicacy to be stocked at Turf Moor.

A spokesman for the iconic brand said: “Haffners pies will be served in Burnley Football Club Fan Zone from tomorrow night.