A Burnley motorist has hit out at the “traffic chaos” at a busy road junction in the town, caused by ongoing works.

Mr Adrian Nicholls contacted the Burnley Express to highlight the problem caused by temporary traffic lights at Accrington Road and Bentley Wood Way, near Hapton, and several major industrial estates.

Lancashire County Council has told the Burnley Express that work to create a connection to the sewer network for a new development has not been completed.

Mr Nicholls said: “The work is causing absolute chaos on the roads and specifically the industrial estates in the area of temporary four way traffic lights at the junction of Accrington Road and Bentley Wood Way.

Lancashire County Council is monitoring work at the junction of Accrington Road and Bentley Wood Way in Burnley

“I realise there is always an element of disruption when traffic management is put in place but I suggest it is worth a walk around the area at 5pm to see the backlog of traffic back onto the motorway, back and up Rossendale Road whilst the cars trying to get off both Bentley Wood Way Industrial estate and Titanium Park are penned in for 45 minutes at peak times.

“There was no notification to the businesses on the estates and rising frustration with many saying these works should be done off peak to reduce the excessive disruption - having this amount of disruption affecting many businesses and individuals seems to be beyond acceptable.

“Yes, works need to be done but I would have thought they could be planned or phased in a much better way. Nothing is showing on the Highways Agency website or Lancashire Road Works website.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We have revoked the permit for the work which began earlier this week on Accrington Road near the junction with Bentley Wood Way as it was not being carried out as had been agreed, resulting in an unacceptable level of disruption.

“The site should be clear by the end of day on Thursday August 10th.