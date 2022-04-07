Growth in internet shopping creates surge in demand for Burnley company's video technology

UVS Managing Director Steve Murphy said in the last two years more and more retailers had been seeking high quality screens, video wall controllers and control software to help manage the Flow Rooms they use to monitor purchases and the dispatch of goods.

He said that the rapid rise in the number of people shopping online since the first Covid-19 lockdown meant that the need to manage large amounts of data from multiple sources had become more important than ever in the retail sector.

He added: “Flow Rooms used by huge retailers like Amazon and Next monitor the ‘flow’ of incoming orders, collection of the products via the robotic systems in the warehouses and their dispatch.

The growth in the popularity of internet shopping has created a surge in demand for control room video wall technology to help manage orders and deliveries, Burnley experts Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) have revealed

“They are basically a control or operations room for the retail sector, monitoring data rather than the multiple video inputs you get in a traditional security control room.

“As online retail has taken off since the start of the pandemic, so more and more retailers need fast, reliable technology to help them manage demand.”

The ability to display and control multiple data sources on the video wall, including web browser applications and process workstations, allows operations staff to immediately react and resolve any of these flow issues.