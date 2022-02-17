Burnley business UVS helping protect thousands of people in Wales

The centre in Rhondda Cynon Taf in the south-east of Wales is to be used in the event of major incidents which affect the county borough and the safety of its residents, and is designed to allow the council to manage situations at a ‘Strategic Level.’

The RCT Emergency Control Centre consists of one main room to encompass incident managers (including partner agencies) and support staff, as well as two break-out rooms.

It is designed for managers to have access to as much accurate information as quickly as possible to support the critical decision-making process.

Video wall technology installed by Burnley-based Ultimate Visual Solutions

The centre has direct dial capability to the council’s Dinas and Abercynon highways depots as well as access to the county’s CCTV system and both video and telephone conference call capability.

The main display is made up of four Barco KVD5521B video screens and as well as being used as a computer and for conference calls, can also show images from the council’s widespread CCTV system and telemetry systems as well as camera images from key culverts that can be monitored remotely.

The installation features a UVS WBC40 Videowall Controller and UVS Lucidity Videowall Controller Software and also has a desk-mounted touch screen for video wall control, which allows operational staff to instantly recall specific video wall layouts to suit different scenarios.

During 2020, the council faced one of the most challenging times in its history, dealing with Covid-19 as well as tackling severe flooding across the area, affecting thousands of businesses and family homes. River levels were at their highest levels, breaking records going back over 40 years.