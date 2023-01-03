The Help for Households promotion will deliver huge savings for customers as passengers will benefit from three months of bus fares of no more than £2 for a single journey as part of the Department for Transport’s new fares initiative.

All adult, concession and child single tickets on eligible routes will be capped at £2, with any single tickets previously cheaper than this remaining the same price. School only buses are not part of the scheme.

County Coun. Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport at Lancashire County Council said: “This new government initiative will help people at a time where money needs to stretch further and at the same time aims to reduce car use and encourage people onto more sustainable public transport.”

Transdev bus driver Kornelia Holmes celebrates as the North West bus operator cuts single fares by up to 74 per cent across its entire network until the end of March, thanks to a Government-funded Help for Households initiative

The scheme means that the 26-mile journeys from Preston to Burnley by Hotline bus, and Burnley to Manchester on the Witchway express are both 74% cheaper.

Buses Minister Richard Holden MP said: “Brits love buses. They’re the most popular form of public transport in England, making up half of all journeys. So, we’re investing £60 million to cap single bus fares at £2 to help families, students and commuters and help get people back on the bus.