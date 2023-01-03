Government's Help for Households scheme offering maximum bus fare of £2 throughout Lancashire
All main Burnley bus operators are taking part in a scheme offering a maximum fare of just £2 for any single journey from now until the end of March.
The Help for Households promotion will deliver huge savings for customers as passengers will benefit from three months of bus fares of no more than £2 for a single journey as part of the Department for Transport’s new fares initiative.
All adult, concession and child single tickets on eligible routes will be capped at £2, with any single tickets previously cheaper than this remaining the same price. School only buses are not part of the scheme.
County Coun. Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport at Lancashire County Council said: “This new government initiative will help people at a time where money needs to stretch further and at the same time aims to reduce car use and encourage people onto more sustainable public transport.”
The scheme means that the 26-mile journeys from Preston to Burnley by Hotline bus, and Burnley to Manchester on the Witchway express are both 74% cheaper.
Buses Minister Richard Holden MP said: “Brits love buses. They’re the most popular form of public transport in England, making up half of all journeys. So, we’re investing £60 million to cap single bus fares at £2 to help families, students and commuters and help get people back on the bus.
“The scheme will also take two million car journeys off the road, and it’s fantastic to see bus operators including Transdev signed up. So, wherever you’re going, make sure you hop on the bus and get around for £2 until March 31st.”