Glastonbury Festival has released the full stage times list for 2024’s event.

Speculation still mounts though who will perform at 6pm on the Woodies Stage.

Betting was halted when the times were first announced after Kasabian were considered the favourites for the secret set.

The full timetable for the 2024 Glastonbury Festival has been released, but speculation still mounts over who could be the surprise act at this year’s festival.

The festival, held at Worthy Farm once again, comes a week before the 2024 General Election, with Glastonbury one of several summer festivals joining up with Just Vote to offer entry into a ballot for free tickets by registering to vote.

Though this year’s headliners include Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay on the Pyramid Stage, the wealth of musicians on offer this year are worthy of darting around the festival grounds, with performances set to include Idles, Danny Brown, Nia Archives and many more across the sprawling festival site.

But there is a discussion regarding who is playing that 6pm slot on the Woodies Stage on Saturday; speculation that at one stage prompted bookmakers to suspend the betting odds after an overwhelming favourite emerged.

Who are the favourites to play the Woodies Stage on Saturday evening at 6pm?

William Hill initially had Kasabian as the outright favourite to be performing the secret set on the Woodsies Stage at 6pm on Saturday (June 29 2024), leading the bookmaker to suspend betting on the group for the slot.

Other names however that have been floated around to perform in this slot include Pulp, owing to Jarvis Cocker performing a solo set on Friday beforehand, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood’s side-project The Smile, and even Kings of Leon, who will be touring the United Kingdom around the same time that Glastonbury 2024 is taking place.

Glastonbury Festival 2024: Main stage times for this year’s event

All information is taken from Glastonbury Festival’s official website and is correct as of this writing. For a comprehensive look at all the stages, events and workshops this year, you can check out the full, unabridged times for this year’s festival on the Glastonbury Festival 2024 website.

Friday June 28 2024

Pyramid

Squeeze - 12:00 - 12:45

Olivia Dean - 13:15 - 14:15

SEVENTEEN - 14:45 - 15:45

Paul Heaton - 16:15 - 17:15

PJ Harvey - 18:00 - 19:00

LCD Soundsystem - 19:45 - 21:00

Dua Lipa - 22:00 - 23:45

Other

Annie Mac - 11:30 - 12:30

The Snuts - 13:00 - 13:45

Headie One - 14:15 - 15:15

Confidence Man - 15:45 - 16:45

Bombay Bicycle Club - 17:15 - 18:15

Anne-Marie - 18:45 - 19:45

D-Block Europe - 20:30 - 21:30

IDLES - 22:15 - 23:30

West Holts

Sofia Kourtesis - 11:00 - 12:00

Asha Puthli - 12:30 - 13:30

Squid - 14:00 - 15:00

Noname - 15:30 - 16:25

Sugababes - 16:55 - 17:55

Danny Brown - 18:30 - 19:30

Heilung - 20:15 - 21:30

Jungle - 22:15 - 23:45

Woodsies

Voice of Baceprot - 11:30 - 12:15

Lambrini Girls - 12:45 - 13:30

Remy Wolf - 14:00 - 14:45

Kenya Grace - 15:15 - 16:00

The Vaccines - 16:30 - 17:30

Arlo Parks - 18:00 - 19:00

Declan McKenna - 19:30 - 20:30

Sampha - 21:00 - 22:00

Jamie XX - 22:30 - 23:45

Park

Lynks - 11:30 - 12:10

Moonchild Sanelly - 12:45 - 13:30

BARRY CAN'T SWIM - 14:00 - 14:45

The Mary Wallopers - 15:15 - 16:00

This is the Kit - 16:30 - 17:30

Dexys - 18:00 - 19:00

Aurora - 19:30 - 20:30

King Krule - 21:15 - 22:15

Fontaines D.C. - 23:00 - 00:15

Acoustic

The Burma - 11:30 - 12:00

John Smith - 12:10 - 12:40

Angie McMahon - 13:00 - 13:40

Josh Rouse - 14:00 - 14:40

Red Hot Chili Pipers - 15:00 - 15:40

Stornoway - 16:00 - 16:40

Dervish - 17:00 - 18:00

Tanita Tikaram - 18:30 - 19:30

Scouting for Girls - 20:00 - 21:00

The Bootleg Beatles - 21:30 - 22:45

Avalon

The Bar Stewards of Val Doonican - 13:00 - 13:50

The Deep Blue - 14:20 - 15:10

Billie Marten - 15:40 - 16:40

Frank Turner - 17:05 - 18:05

Lulu - 18:35 - 19:35

Haircut 100 - 20:05 - 21:05

Kate Nash - 21:35 - 22:35

Skindred - 23:05 - 00:20

Leftfield

Trans Liberation Now! - 12:00 - 13:00

Israel Palestine: Hope and Solidarity in Action - 13:30 - 14:30

Radical Round Up - 15:00 - 16:00

Trampolene - 16:30 - 17:05

big special - 17:35 - 18:10

Seb Lowe - 18:40 - 19:20

SPRINTS - 19:50 - 20:30

Billy Bragg - 21:00 - 22:00

Strummerville

Rompa's Reggae Shack - 12:00 - 15:00

Paleblu - 15:00 - 15:40

The Page of Cups - 16:00 - 16:40

The Jonny Halifax Invocation - 17:00 - 17:40

Us - 18:00 - 18:40

The Royston Club - 19:00 - 19:45

Giya - 20:00 - 20:45

Mr Key - 21:00 - 21:45

Sabiyah - 22:00 - 23:30

Mark Sinclair - 00:00 - 02:00

Will Skillz - 02:00 - 03:00

Pilton Palais

Inside Out 2 - 11:00 - 13:00

The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long - 13:00 - 15:00

Dune: Part Two + Q&A with Florence Pugh - 15:00 - 18:30

All Of Us Strangers + Q&A With Director Andrew Haigh, Paul Mescal & Andrew Scott - 18:30 - 00:30

Baby Driver + Q&A with Director Edgar Wright - 00:30 - 02:30

Satruday June 29 2024

Pyramid

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 25: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the first of ten shows as part of 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour' at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 25, 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images).

Femi Kuti - 13:15 - 14:00

Ayra Starr - 14:30 - 15:30

Cyndi Lauper - 16:00 - 17:00

Keane - 17:45 - 18:45

Michael Kiwanuka - 19:45 - 20:45

Little Simz - 21:45 - 23:45

Coldplay - 00:00 - 00:45

Other

Jamie Webster - 11:45 - 12:30

The Staves - 13:00 - 13:45

Tems - 14:15 - 15:15

The Last Dinner Party - 15:45 - 16:45

Bloc Party - 17:15 - 18:15

Camila Cabello - 18:45 - 19:45

The Streets - 20:30 - 21:30

Disclosure - 22:30 - 23:45

West Holts

47Soul - 11:30 - 12:30

The Skatalites - 13:00 - 14:00

Alogte Oho & his Sounds of Joy - 14:30 - 15:30

Corinne Bailey Rae - 16:00 - 17:00

Nitin Sawhney - 17:30 - 18:30

Black Pumas - 19:00 - 20:00

Masego - 20:30 - 21:30

Jessie Ware - 22:15 - 23:45

Woodsies

Kneecap - 11:30 - 12:15

High Vis - 12:45 - 13:30

Mannequin Pussy - 14:00 - 14:45

Soccer Mommy - 15:15 - 16:00

Fat White Family - 16:30 - 17:30

TBA - 18:00 - 19:00

Yard Act - 19:30 - 20:30

Sleaford Mods - 21:00 - 22:00

Gossip - 22:30 - 23:45

Park

Johnny Flynn - 11:10 - 12:10

Kara Jackson - 12:45 - 13:30

Bar Italia - 14:00 - 14:45

Otoboke Beaver - 15:15 - 16:00

Arooj Aftab - 16:30 - 17:30

Lankum - 18:00 - 19:00

The Breeders - 19:30 - 20:30

Orbital - 21:15 - 22:15

Peggy Gou - 23:00 - 00:15

Acoustic

Jada Star - 11:30 - 12:00

Ryan McMullan - 12:10 - 12:40

Jessie Reid - 13:00 - 13:40

Paul Casey - 14:00 - 14:40

Fun Lovin' Crime Writers - 15:00 - 15:40

Albert Lee - 16:00 - 16:40

The Manfreds - 17:00 - 18:00

Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party - 18:30 - 19:30

Ralph McTell - 20:00 - 21:00

Ocean Colour Scene - 21:30 - 22:45

Avalon

Old Time Sailors - 11:30 - 12:20

Elles Bailey - 12:50 - 13:45

Cuts Capers - 14:15 - 15:10

Lucy Spraggan - 15:40 - 16:40

Flyte - 17:10 - 18:10

BC Camplight - 18:40 - 19:40

Shaznay Lewis - 20:10 - 21:10

Magic Numbers - 21:40 - 22:40

New Model Army - 23:10 - 00:20

Leftfield

Post Office Scandal: Reimagining Justice - 12:00 - 13:00

Election 2024: A Change is Gonna Come - 13:30 - 14:30

Radical Round Up - 15:00 - 16:00

47Soul - 16:30 - 17:05

Calum Bowie - 17:35 - 18:10

Louis Dunford - 18:40 - 19:20

English Teacher - 19:50 - 20:30

Billy NoMates - 21:00 - 22:00

Strummerville

Ged Lever - 12:00 - 12:30

Anna Campeau - 13:00 - 14:00

Rave New World: Acid House Cabaret - 14:30 - 16:00

Supalung - 16:30 - 17:00

Firouzeh - 17:15 - 17:45

Zoe Devlin - 18:00 - 18:40

Just Like Honey - 19:00 - 19:45

Scarsdale Fats - 20:00 - 20:30

Fat White Family (Acoustic) - 20:45 - 21:30

Lambrini Girls - 21:45 - 22:30

Uncle Brian's Abattoir - 23:00 - 00:30

Andy Carroll - 00:30 - 01:45

Dave Beer - 01:45 - 03:00

Pilton Palais

Despicable Me 4 - 11:00 - 13:00

Shaun Of The Dead 20th Anniversary + Intro with Simon Pegg & Edgar Wright - 13:00 - 15:00

Kneecap + Q&A With Band & Director - 15:00 - 17:15

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - 17:15 - 19:45

Eno + Q&A With Director Gary Hustwit - 19:45 - 00:30

Only Lovers Left Alive + Q&A with Tilda Swinton - 00:30 - 02:30

Sunday June 30 2024

Pyramid

Interlinked Ballet - 11:30 - 12:00

Seasick Steve - 12:30 - 13:15

Paloma Faith - 13:45 - 14:45

Shania Twain - 15:45 - 17:00

Janelle Monae - 17:45 - 18:45

Burna Boy - 19:30 - 20:30 SZA - 21:30 - 23:15

Other

The Zutons - 11:15 - 12:00

Rachel Chinouriri - 12:30 - 13:15

Soft Play - 13:45 - 14:30

James - 15:00 - 16:00

Nothing but Thieves - 16:30 - 17:30

Avril Lavigne - 18:00 - 19:00

Two Door Cinema Club - 19:45 - 20:45

The National - 21:45 - 23:15

West Holts

Matthew Halsall - 11:00 - 12:00

Jalen Ngonda - 12:30 - 13:30

Balming Tiger - 14:00 - 15:00

Steel Pulse - 15:30 - 16:30

Jordan Rakei - 17:00 - 18:00

Brittany Howard - 18:30 - 19:30

Nia Archives - 20:00 - 21:00

Justice - 22:00 - 23:15

Woodsies

JayaHadADream - 11:15 - 12:00

The K's - 12:30 - 13:30

NewDad - 14:00 - 15:00

Blondshell - 15:30 - 16:30

Alvvays - 17:00 - 18:00

Kim Gordon - 18:30 - 19:30

Romy - 20:00 - 21:00

James Blake - 21:30 - 22:45

Park

Problem Patterns - 11:30 - 12:15

Lime Garden - 12:45 - 13:30

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - 14:00 - 14:45

Mdou Moctar - 15:15 - 16:00

Baxter Dury - 16:30 - 17:30

Mount Kimbie - 18:00 - 19:00

Ghetts - 19:30 - 20:30

London Grammar - 21:15 - 22:30

Acoustic

Toby Lee - 11:30 - 12:00

Frankie Archer - 12:10 - 12:40

ETC Finalist - 13:00 - 13:40

Grace Petrie - 14:00 - 14:40

Michele Stodart - 15:00 - 15:50

Bernard Butler - 16:10 - 17:00

Songwriters Arc - 17:00 - 18:00

London Community Gospel Choir - 18:30 - 19:30

Judy Collins - 20:00 - 21:00

Gipsy Kings - 21:30 - 22:45

Avalon

The Ayoub Sisters - 11:30 - 12:10

Kingfishr - 12:35 - 13:25

Toyah & Robert - 13:55 - 14:55

The Scratch - 15:25 - 16:20

The Go! Team - 16:50 - 17:50

Baby Queen - 18:20 - 19:20

The Cat Empire - 19:55 - 20:55

Caity Baser - 21:20 - 22:20

The Feeling - 22:50 - 23:50

Leftfield

Small Boats: Safe Routes & Solidarity - 12:00 - 13:00

How to End the Housing Crisis - 13:30 - 14:30

Radical Round Up - 15:00 - 16:00

Pillow Queens - 16:30 - 17:00

Will Varley - 17:30 - 18:10

Lottery Winners - 18:35 - 19:15

The Farm - 19:45 - 20:30

Bob Vylan - 21:00 - 22:00

Strummerville

Cumbia Kid - 12:00 - 15:00

Poet Greg Mahon - 15:20 - 15:40

Jack Chard - 16:00 - 16:40

Bob Doyle - 17:00 - 17:40

Joli Blon Cajun Band - 18:00 - 18:40

Charles Hendy (The Mary Wallopers) - 19:00 - 19:40

Green Beat DJ set - 20:00 - 21:30

Lizzie Esau - 21:30 - 22:00

Bel Cobain - 22:15 - 23:00

Underdog Presents: Se.V.en - 23:30 - 00:00

Underdog Presents: Dream McLean - 00:15 - 00:45

Underdog Presents: Peter Xan - 01:00 - 01:30

Bastard Love - 01:30 - 03:00

Pilton Palais

I’m not there + Q&A With Cate Blanchett - 11:00 - 14:00

Unicorns + Q&A with Ben Hardy, Jason Patel and Directors - 14:00 - 16:30

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 - 16:30 - 19:00

Nosferatu (1922) + Intro with Dan Smith and Live score by Chris Green - 19:00 - 00:30

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night - 00:30 - 02:30