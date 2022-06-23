Faster Britain’s engineers are already on the ground and ready to bring Burnley businesses up to speed, offering a huge connectivity boost to manufacturing, retail, creative and other sectors in the area.

With the number of jobs in Burnley offering remote working increasing by 391% - the second highest boost in flexible working opportunities across surveyed UK areas- Faster Britain’s Gigabit-capable network is already playing a crucial role in improving the town’s business opportunities, and benefiting the customers they serve.

Faster Britain also works with local providers to deliver their services, boosting jobs and growing the local economy by investing in Burnley. Burnley’s Faster Britain network was built using existing ducting, to ensure local businesses experienced minimal to zero disruption, and no roads were altered.

Full fibre operator, ITS Technology Group, is now offering over 3,500 Burnley businesses the opportunity to connect to Gigabit-capable business broadband in just five days

The network already reaches key business areas across the town, including Network 65, Empire, Phoenix Works and Heasandford business parks, as well as Billington Road and Farrington industrial estates - all businesses need is to request their own connection to unlock the benefits of the best business broadband.

Andrew Dean, Burnley BID Project Manager, commented: “The Faster Britain programme from ITS is a fantastic opportunity for the town and its many thriving businesses. Our aspirations here at the BID are to promote all areas of Burnley, and the addition of a faster network will make a huge difference to local businesses, from independent traders to large scale retail organisations alike.”

Phillip Lee, Head of Channel at ITS, added: “We’re over the moon to see this project come to life, and the host of benefits that local businesses will receive.

"Having lived in Burnley all of my life, I have witnessed first-hand the frustration felt by many as the rest of the country has been brought up to gigabit speed capability, whilst smaller areas are often left behind. The addition of the Faster Britain network will put Burnley on the map.”