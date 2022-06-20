The team at Fagan and Whalley Ltd - a transport, distribution and warehousing company was announced as the winner of the Red Rose Awards’ Family Business Award at a glitzy black-tie event held at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Joining an audience of over 1,000 happy finalists, F and W directors Sam Fagan, Graham Clare, and Daniel Wood, along with brand and marketing executive Chris Corrigan, enjoyed a night of glitz and glamour, celebrating the year’s achievements.

Business strategy director Sam Fagan said: “It was an honour to be announced amongst the finalists for this award, for which we know the competition was especially fierce.

“So when our logo appeared on the screen and we were announced as the winner, we couldn’t have been more thrilled.

“The Red Rose Awards have been designed to celebrate the enterprising spirit of the area. Being a Lancashire-based business, we’re aware of the opportunities afforded to us as a result of our position amongst the M65 network.

"We’re very grateful for the support we have continued to receive from other businesses in the area, which has enabled us to expand from a small, family-run business conducting local deliveries to become a company with substantial holdings across the northwest and beyond, with over 340 employees and a rich heritage of almost 100 years.

“In all those years, the family-run aspect of our business is something that has never faded or faltered, and it continues to play a huge role in things here at Fagan and Whalley, guiding our approach and informing our core values.

"To know that this has been acknowledged by the judges is a really good feeling, and this award is a testament to the whole Fagan and Whalley family; every member of the team who remains committed to upholding those original values that were established when the business first began operating almost a century ago.”

Event founder Richard Slater, said: “The Red Rose Awards are very hotly contested, so Fagan and Whalley should be proud to win this award.”