Fagan and Whalley gives young people a steer on haulage careers at truck launch

Receiving the award

Youth zone patron Fagan and Whalley launched its new Blackburn Youth Zone truck with a visit to the Jubilee Street centre during National Lorry Week this week.

The free event, held during half term, saw the business offer careers advice as the youth zone showed its support to the industry, which is experiencing a national driver shortage.

The charity has now launched a competition, called #BYZTruck, as the Blackburn Youth Zone vehicle hits the road.

Fagan and Whalley staff at the Blackburn Youth Zone

Sixty young people attended the youth zone during the afternoon event to glimpse the lorry and take part in activities. There was also a chance to pick up some free Fagan and Whalley-branded merchandise and speak to joint chief executives Graham Fagan and Stephen Fagan about careers opportunities with the logistics, distribution and warehousing business.

The family business became a patron of Blackburn Youth Zone in October 2020, following on from its work with young people through colleges and its apprenticeship schemes.

Hannah Allen, chief executive of BYZ, presented Graham and Stephen with a plaque to mark the youth zone receiving the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in May.

Graham Fagan said: “We are immensely proud to support Blackburn Youth Zone and what better way to show our support than on the side of one of our trucks. The youth zone offers vital support to children, young people and their families in Blackburn and Darwen and we were pleased to play a part in that through our National Lorry Week event. It was fantastic to speak to the young people about our industry and we hope to have inspired some of them to consider careers in haulage in the future.”

Anyone who sees the BYZ truck is asked to post a picture on social media using the hashtag #BYZTruck, tagging Blackburn Youth Zone and Fagan and Whalley. The deadline is December 17th, with the chance to win £50 in vouchers for The Mall.