Free festive parking is on offer at four council car parks in Clitheroe and Longridge on four Saturdays in December.

The parking is available from 9-30am on Saturday, December 2, 9, 16 and 23, at the Lowergate, Market and Railway View (council offices) car parks in Clitheroe and the Barclay Road car park in Longridge.

The giveaway is part of the council’s annual festive business boost aimed at attracting shoppers to the borough.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “We have been offering free festive parking at our main car parks for some years now and the initiative has proved a great success.

“A lot of hard work goes into making Christmas in Ribble Valley special and this year is no exception.

“We know that people are tightening their belts, but we are offering the free parking, so that festive shoppers can see what our unique, independent shops and market have to offer.”