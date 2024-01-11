A former pub and restaurant in Hapton has been given a new lease of life, now operating as multiple hair and beauty salons and training academy.

What was once Bentley Wood Farm and the Ploughman’s Table in Hapton is now the home of Cosmetic Aesthetics Ltd, a labour of love for owner Michelle Green who spent 12 months breathing new life into the venue.

Ambitious Michelle (45) from Accrington wanted a space large enough to base her beauty training academy and give a home to other hair, beauty and related businesses.

Michelle said: “I originally had a salon, Pasha, in Accrington, but after a number of years realised I needed a bigger venue to do what I wanted in terms of training and offering young people a chance to become entrepreneurs in this growing industry.

Exterior of Cosmetic Aesthetics, Bentley Wood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“I then moved to the Globe Centre in Accrington but I kept driving past the old Bentley Wood and thinking it would make a great venue. I eventually bought it.

“The building was a complete mess, there were still knives and forks there, and so much needed doing. It took us around 12 months to get it how we wanted and to the highest specifications, but we’re so pleased with how it ended.”

Michelle, who specialises in semi-permanent and medical mkae-up, now employs 12 people at the business with the floor above occupied by independent hair and beauty salons as well as treatments such as massage. The refurbished venue finally opened in October with multiple rooms.