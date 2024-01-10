News you can trust since 1877
For sale: stunning four-bedroom detached former farmhouse located between the historical village of Ribchester and Knowle Green

Our property spotlight today falls on this stunning four-bedroom former farmhouse in Knowle Green.
By Dominic Collis
Published 10th Jan 2024, 17:06 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 17:06 GMT

On the market with Pendle Hill Properties inviting offers in the region of £799,950 Cox Farm in Stoneygate Lane is situated between the historic villages of Ribchester and Knowle Green.

Take a look around.

The property includes just under five acres of land

1. Land

The property includes just under five acres of land

Lounge

2. Lounge

Lounge Photo: s

Kitchen

3. Kitchen

Kitchen Photo: s

Dining room

4. Dining room

Dining room Photo: s

