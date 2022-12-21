News you can trust since 1877
Food hygiene ratings given to six Burnley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Burnley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 5:21pm

These are the scores on the doors:

• Rated 5: Kings Arms at 2 Mill Street, Padiham, Lancashire; rated on December 7

The latest food hygiene ratings for Burnley
• Rated 5: Street Kitchen at 123 - 127 Colne Road 1st Floor, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 25

• Rated 5: Turkish Fast Food Restaurant at 2 Todmorden Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 25

• Rated 5: Chick-N-Grill at 148 - 150 Colne Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Hapton Inn at 2 Accrington Road, Hapton, Lancashire; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: No. 81 Indian Restaurant at 81 Burnley Road, Padiham, Lancashire; rated on November 23