Food hygiene ratings given to six Burnley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Burnley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
These are the scores on the doors:
• Rated 5: Kings Arms at 2 Mill Street, Padiham, Lancashire; rated on December 7
• Rated 5: Street Kitchen at 123 - 127 Colne Road 1st Floor, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 25
• Rated 5: Turkish Fast Food Restaurant at 2 Todmorden Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 25
• Rated 5: Chick-N-Grill at 148 - 150 Colne Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on November 24
• Rated 5: Hapton Inn at 2 Accrington Road, Hapton, Lancashire; rated on November 24
• Rated 5: No. 81 Indian Restaurant at 81 Burnley Road, Padiham, Lancashire; rated on November 23