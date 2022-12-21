These five Burnley and Pendle food banks are appealing for Christmas Day donations for people in need

One of the best things about Christmas Day is enjoying a delicious meal with loved ones.
But some people cannot afford to cook a traditional festive feast.
That is why these five food banks are collecting items to ensure that no-one wakes up to empty cupboards on the big day.
Here is a list of local food hubs and the items they require this week:
1. Lighthouse Christian Centre Foodbank
Lighthouse Christian Centre Foodbank in Halifax Road, Brierfield, require: any tins of food, mince pies, cakes, and any other Christmas products.
Referrals are not required.
To contact the centre regarding accessing food parcels and making a donation, call 07725 899128 or send an email to [email protected]
To make a monetary donation, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/lighthouse-christian-centre-foodbank-brierfield
Pictured are volunteers at Lighthouse Christian Centre Foodbank.
Photo: Submit
2. Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank
Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank is in need of Christmas selection boxes for children, as well as toiletries, tea and coffee, long-life spreads, tinned fruit and vegetables, tinned meat and fish, and confectionary.
Also required are plastic bags and items that can be cooked in the microwave, plus Pot Noodles and Super noodles, both this week and for the rest of the month.
Donation points are available in Lidl and Aldi stores in Burnley, and Padiham Lidl. To make a monetary donation, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/supportburnleyfoodbank or to offer other support, contact [email protected] or 07950122872.
The foodbank is open this week from 10am to 2pm but will be shut from this weekend for the remainder of the year. For parcel related inquiries, please contact Burnley Together on 01282 686402 or [email protected]
Pictured is foodbank manager Nathan Norris. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Church on the Street
Church on the Street's foodbank in Burnley requires: tins of meat, mince, curries and meatballs, as well as soups.
Items can be dropped off at the Hammerton Street hub.
Contact 01282 222 203 for more information.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. St Catherine's Church
Monetary donations are being accepted for the food bank run by Fr Roger and his team at St Catherine's Church in Burnley. Please contact the church on Facebook to arrange a donation.
Drop-ins for food take place every Monday and Friday from 9-30am to 11-30am. Those attending receive a hot meal on both days and may have a shower and change of clothes. Representatives from Inspire also visit the drop-ins to offer support to anyone with dependency issues, as well as the Homeless Navigators who assist rough sleepers with housing. Volunteers can also can help with form-filling etc.
Photo: Submit