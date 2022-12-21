These five Burnley and Pendle food banks are appealing for Christmas Day donations for people in need

2. Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank

Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank is in need of Christmas selection boxes for children, as well as toiletries, tea and coffee, long-life spreads, tinned fruit and vegetables, tinned meat and fish, and confectionary. Also required are plastic bags and items that can be cooked in the microwave, plus Pot Noodles and Super noodles, both this week and for the rest of the month. Donation points are available in Lidl and Aldi stores in Burnley, and Padiham Lidl. To make a monetary donation, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/supportburnleyfoodbank or to offer other support, contact [email protected] or 07950122872. The foodbank is open this week from 10am to 2pm but will be shut from this weekend for the remainder of the year. For parcel related inquiries, please contact Burnley Together on 01282 686402 or [email protected] Pictured is foodbank manager Nathan Norris. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

