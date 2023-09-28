Empower HQ in Barrowford ‘Independent Gym of the Year’ at the British Fitness Awards held at the Hilton in Liverpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
Empower HQ, run by husband and wife team Endrit Shehu and Holly Lynch, lifted the award at the annual event which covers the whole of the UK, with winners from Scotland, England and Wales.
Holly, who also picked up ‘Fitness Influencer of the Year’, said: “It is amazing that our small community fitness facility is being recognised on a wider national scale for the work we do for our clients and members.
“We have been open for two years and we provide a comprehensive fitness class timetable of 30 fitness classes per week from HIIT to kettlebells, yoga and parent and child classes, delivered by an amazing team of instructors.
“We also offer personal training sessions, and trainers who specialise in pre/post natal, knee rehabilitation,weight loss transformations and also nutrition and training for menopause control.”