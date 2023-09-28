Hallowe’en in Colne returns this month for a spooktacular day full of family friendly activities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by Colne Town Council, the family event will be held on Saturday, October 28th in Colne town centre.

The organisers have ensured there will be something for everyone, young and old, including a free scare maze, rodeo pumpkin, American wrestling, face painting, slime making, crafts, magic shows, live music, fire breathing performances, fancy dress, disco, character meet and greet with Ursula from The Little Mermaid, and much more.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local children at a previous Halloween event in Colne

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a packed schedule of shows and performances live on stage including music from the incredible Sophie Stott and Claudia Thompson, spooky science shows, Disney Villains sing-a-long and a fantastic finale featuring the Witch Takeover by Just Imagine UK.