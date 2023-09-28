News you can trust since 1877
Spooktacular Halloween event coming to Colne this October

Hallowe’en in Colne returns this month for a spooktacular day full of family friendly activities.
By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST
Organised by Colne Town Council, the family event will be held on Saturday, October 28th in Colne town centre.

The organisers have ensured there will be something for everyone, young and old, including a free scare maze, rodeo pumpkin, American wrestling, face painting, slime making, crafts, magic shows, live music, fire breathing performances, fancy dress, disco, character meet and greet with Ursula from The Little Mermaid, and much more.

Local children at a previous Halloween event in ColneLocal children at a previous Halloween event in Colne
Local children at a previous Halloween event in Colne
    There will also be a packed schedule of shows and performances live on stage including music from the incredible Sophie Stott and Claudia Thompson, spooky science shows, Disney Villains sing-a-long and a fantastic finale featuring the Witch Takeover by Just Imagine UK.

    Finally, visitors will also find a Halloween Market, children’s rides and a performance from the brilliant team at the Helen Green Academy of Dance.

