Shoppers will receive a sticker on their loyalty card for every transaction in a participating shop. Cards can be collected from the businesses taking part and once full, they can be left there too. Once per month, the cards will be collected and a raffle will select the winner.

Keeping everything local, the £100 in vouchers can be used in any of the participating stores.

Colne BID manager Aneesa McGladdery said: “The loyalty card scheme is a win-win. Shoppers get a stamp for items they were already going to buy anyway, support their town centre and potentially win £100.

Overview of Colne Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“Participating businesses can reward their customers and hopefully attract new ones too, who may have been enticed in by the loyalty card posters in the window. Who knows - you may discover a shop you’ve never been into before and potentially win £100 in the process.”

Oddie’s director Lara Oddie commented: “Oddie’s is proud of our Northern footprint, including the vibrant town of Colne. We started the business at Primet Bridge in 1905 and we’re delighted the town centre is still central to the community and our customers. We’re pleased to be part of the loyalty scheme and hope to see many returning and new customers.”

Co-owner of Chosen by Jessica, Tony Keogh, added: “We’re in a thriving part of town with some great independents and we’re delighted to be part of the loyalty scheme.

“Whether you’re stopping by for a drink and bite to eat or buying some beautiful homeware or gifts, you’ll receive a stamp for your card. Good luck to everyone who takes part in the £100 draws.”

Manager of The Local, Donna, commented: “The loyalty scheme is a great incentive for customers and brilliant for businesses.

“We’ve always got fantastic offers on, so we hope to see lots of customers collecting their stamps to be in with a chance to win the vouchers.”