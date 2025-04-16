Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The refurbishment of Clitheroe Market is causing concern among some traders.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clitheroe Market in Station Road is being upgraded including with new stalls, paving and electrics in a £250,000 project funded by Ribble Valley Council.

However, traders have recently expressed concern over the timing of construction work, the new-look bull ring area and the standard of some surfacing so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the stall-holders, who did not wish to be named, contacted the Advertiser to say: “I would like to highlight a situation escalating regarding Clitheroe Market refurbishment.

Clitheroe Market. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“Although 90% of the stalls are now completed, traders are still not being allowed to use them, we are now depleted to just five stalls, and it is causing animosity.

“Shoppers and traders are now restricted to these five stalls and for shoppers the situation is now a safety and logistical issue at busy time such as Saturdays.

“We have asked market managers for discussions on site on regular occasions but they are reluctant to come and discuss our issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is as simple as rearranging some safety fencing to allow a further six refurbished stalls to be available allowing a lot safer situation for shoppers.”

The redevelopment plans had already prompted debate amongst Conservative and Labour members of the council, with the latter disagreeing over spending recommendations.

These included accusations of a ‘lack of vision', ‘shifting goalposts’ on spending recommendations and ‘premature talks’ about village bids to a £1m. Jubilee Fund, launched last year to mark the 50th anniversary of Ribble Valley Council's formation in 1974.

There were also discussions over a stone sett area which had become a hazard and hard to clean, prompting a new recommendation to move them to the Clitheroe Castle grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Ribble Valley Borough Council spokesman said: “The refurbishment of the Clitheroe Market bullring has been undertaken in consultation with the market traders, who we have regularly met onsite.

“The contractors have pulled out the stops to complete the work ahead of schedule and the bullring looks fantastic.

“The refurbishment will make the market more pedestrian friendly and an attractive place to visit, and the feedback we have received so far has been very positive.”