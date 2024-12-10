The chain has announced more closures as it battles financial struggles 🎥

Cineworld is closing six cinemas as part of a restructuring plan

The closures follow ongoing financial struggles and a failed effort to sell some sites

The company aims to secure financial stability and improve customer experiences

The company has not yet revealed how many employees will be affected

A major UK cinema chain has announced plans to close six more cinemas as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts.

Cineworld has revealed the new closures after completing a major financial overhaul launched earlier this year. In July, it closed five locations as part of this restructuring.

Javier Sotomayor, president of Cineworld International said: “The successful completion of our restructuring plan, achieved with the crucial support of our landlords, protects thousands of jobs across the UK and provides us with the financial stability to continue investing in delivering extraordinary experiences for our valued customers.

“This milestone sets the stage for a brighter future, enabling Cineworld to continue sharing joy in communities across the UK for many years to come.” Cineworld has not specified how many jobs will be affected by the latest round of closures.

(Photo: Matt Crossick/Cineworld) | Matt Crossick/Cineworld

The newly announced closures will affect the following sites:

Castleford

Leigh

Middlesbrough

Northampton

Poole

Weymouth

The business, which is part of the world’s second-largest cinema chain, has struggled since the Covid-19 pandemic as audiences have failed to return to previous levels.

Earlier this year, Cineworld closed sites in Glasgow Parkhead, Bedford, Hinckley, Loughborough, Yate, and Swindon Circus.

PR representatives of the company denied media speculation at the time that they had identified more sites for closure than the six listed.

Cineworld, which also owns Picturehouse, entered administration in July 2023 – struggling with debt estimated to be almost £4 billion.

The company had been trying to find a buyer for some or all of its sites but, after failing to do so, announced plans to close the six sites it deemed “commercially unviable”.

