News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Bus operator Transdev will help region’s serving military and veterans to join special events honouring armed forces past and present

Bus operator Transdev is stepping in with free travel for the North West’s serving military and veterans on Armed Forces Day this Saturday (June 24th) to help them join events honouring our nation’s defenders, past and present.
By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:49 BST

All journeys on the bus firm’s entire network spanning hundreds of miles across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and in Yorkshire, will be free throughout the big day to current forces personnel, cadet volunteers and veterans from the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force.

Armed Forces Day in June each year salutes the service of men and women in the military with a series of events across the North West, including a regional celebration at St Peter’s Square in Manchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Transdev Operations Director Vitto Pizzuti said: “We are delighted to show our support for our armed forces once again by offering free travel to serving military and veterans.

North West bus firm Transdev is to offer free travel on all its routes to serving military and veterans on Armed Forces Day this Saturday. Several of Transdev’s own team have Forces connections, including from left: Dave Collins; Chris Stotan, Mark Barcroft; Gavin Paton, Mike Toner and Sean Hagyard.North West bus firm Transdev is to offer free travel on all its routes to serving military and veterans on Armed Forces Day this Saturday. Several of Transdev’s own team have Forces connections, including from left: Dave Collins; Chris Stotan, Mark Barcroft; Gavin Paton, Mike Toner and Sean Hagyard.
North West bus firm Transdev is to offer free travel on all its routes to serving military and veterans on Armed Forces Day this Saturday. Several of Transdev’s own team have Forces connections, including from left: Dave Collins; Chris Stotan, Mark Barcroft; Gavin Paton, Mike Toner and Sean Hagyard.
Most Popular

“All of us at Transdev are keen to show how much we value what our service men and women do for our country. Providing free travel is our way of doing so, by making it easier for them to attend the many events taking place across the North.”

Read More
Burnley Words Festival continues with array of events this weekend

Veterans, current members of the military and cadet adult volunteers can all take advantage of Transdev’s free travel offer on Armed Forces Day, by showing a Forces ID card or simply by wearing their uniform or displaying their medals.

Many buses serving popular leisure destinations are busier than usual as customers take advantage of the Government-supported ‘Price Drop’ £2 single fare offer.

Related topics:VeteransNorth WestGreater Manchester