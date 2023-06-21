All journeys on the bus firm’s entire network spanning hundreds of miles across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and in Yorkshire, will be free throughout the big day to current forces personnel, cadet volunteers and veterans from the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force.

Armed Forces Day in June each year salutes the service of men and women in the military with a series of events across the North West, including a regional celebration at St Peter’s Square in Manchester.

Transdev Operations Director Vitto Pizzuti said: “We are delighted to show our support for our armed forces once again by offering free travel to serving military and veterans.

North West bus firm Transdev is to offer free travel on all its routes to serving military and veterans on Armed Forces Day this Saturday. Several of Transdev’s own team have Forces connections, including from left: Dave Collins; Chris Stotan, Mark Barcroft; Gavin Paton, Mike Toner and Sean Hagyard.

“All of us at Transdev are keen to show how much we value what our service men and women do for our country. Providing free travel is our way of doing so, by making it easier for them to attend the many events taking place across the North.”

Veterans, current members of the military and cadet adult volunteers can all take advantage of Transdev’s free travel offer on Armed Forces Day, by showing a Forces ID card or simply by wearing their uniform or displaying their medals.