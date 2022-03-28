Burnley town centre set to be transformed for shop Easter trail

Charter Walk, Burnley BID, Burnley Town Council, Burnley Market and sponsors Property Shop have all teamed up to offer goodies ranging from a giant Easter egg to £50 worth of Love2Shop vouchers.

To enter the competition, children aged under 11 must visit 10 participating shops over the Easter school holidays and get an egg stamp in each of the outlets. The first 200 entries will receive a free Easter egg.

Brittany Riley, senior property consultant at Property Shop, helps launch the Easter Trail outside Charter Walk.

More than 10,000 leaflets have been printed and will be delivered to pupils in 25 primary schools across the town.

Participating shops include Property Shop, Charter Walk Centre Management Suite, JT Lloyds, Quick Crepes, Little Barista, Dress Up, Country House Gallery, Pennine Community Credit Union, Nexgen and the RSPCA.

Once the trail has been completed, forms can be taken to the post box inside Charter Walk Centre Management Suite, with the first 200 entrants able to collect their free Easter egg at the same time. All entries must be submitted by 4pm on Saturday, April 16. The winner will be chosen at random and contacted directly.

Debbie Hernon, centre manager at Charter Walk and Burnley BID member, said: "The Easter Trail will be such a fun activity to get involved in and we can't wait to see all our local children and parents heading into some of our amazing local shops, as we continue to encourage people to shop local."

Steven Chippendale, managing director of Property Shop, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be sponsoring such a fantastic initiative for the young people of Burnley this Easter.

"We wanted to do a little something for our young people this year and with the support of Burnley Town Council, Burnley BID, Charter Walk Shopping Centre and Burnley Market Hall, as well as all the shops participating, we are looking forward to being part of such a special event.