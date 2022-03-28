Pendleside Corporate Challenge is back bigger and better than ever

Usually around 50 businesses take part in the challenge, held between June and September, and organisers are hoping even more will get involved this year.

Companies were invited to a pre-launch networking party at Penny Black in Burnley.

Guests at the launch of the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge 2022 chat during the opening event at the Penny Black bar in Burnley

Helen McVey, Pendleside’s chief executive, told the guests: “The last two years have been particularly challenging at Pendleside due to Covid-19 and we know that it has been an equally challenging time for businesses in the area.

“In 2019 the Corporate Challenge raised almost £160,000 towards patient care. Now, in 2022, we’re ready to go again and we want to make the Corporate Challenge bigger and better than ever before.

“We understand how challenging Covid has been for many businesses due to furlough, home-working and departments having to work in isolation.

“We hope by working together in our fundraising efforts we can help bring teamwork and engagement into your workplace and have some much needed fun.”

Pendleside’s head of corporate fundraising Elaine Middleton said: “Taking part in the Corporate Challenge not only raises vital funds for Pendleside but has huge benefits for

businesses and their employees.

“Employees and customers have more trust and respect for companies that care for their community and being part of team fundraisers brings a real feel-good factor as well as

improving staff morale.

“It’s also a way of developing skills and forging new relationships. We will be holding a number of networking events throughout the challenge where businesses taking part can develop new contacts and reinforce relationships with existing ones.”

One business that took part in 2019 was Burnley engineering giants Safran Nacelles.

Adam Patterson, acting HR director, said: “Pendleside Hospice is part of the fabric of the local community and supporting it as our corporate charity helps to bring our colleagues together in a way that contributes to the local area. We are really proud of the association.”

And Carmel Tong, of Protec Fire and Security Group, said: “The Corporate Challenge has become quite a talking point and has started generating some ideas to join again this year

and hopefully raise even more money.”