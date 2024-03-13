Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The national competition is open to traders aged 16 to 30.

Four judges, Coun. Afrasiab Answar, leader of Burnley Council, Coun. Scott Cunliffe, executive member for Sustainability and Growth, Gill Nolan, business advisor with Boost Business Lancashire, and Laura Diffey, Burnley BID Manager, were very impressed with the level of business acumen and ingenuity of the young traders.

After much deliberation the winner was The Selfish Spirit Company, which produces sustainable spirits and give part of the profits back to charity and Highly Commended was By Odin’s Beard whose beard products were created after he couldn’t find anything that worked for his beard.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Selfish Spirit Company, who produce sustainable spirits and give part of the profits back to charity, at Burnley Market

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These traders will be heading to the regional finals in Bolton on June 22nd.

Burnley Market is pleased to be hosting another Young Traders Market on Saturday June 8th and the market is now taking bookings for traders.

The Young Trader’s Market campaign continues to grow, with around 500 16 to 30-year-olds excited to take part.

The National Final, to be held at the Waterside in Stratford-upon-Avon on August 25th and 26th, can accommodate approximately 90 participants, but all who have applied have been given the opportunity to take part in numerous local events that have been taking place nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NMTF chief executive Joe Harrison said: “The whole point of our campaign over the years has been to get new blood into the markets industry and on that alone we have certainly succeeded.”