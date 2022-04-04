Burnley chippy receives Food Hygiene rating

Lee Chippy, at 14 Todmorden Road, Burnley, was given a score of one on February 22nd.

‘Major improvement’ was said to be necessary in the management of food safety, which ensures system or checks are in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chippy was said to be ‘generally satisfactory’ in the cleanliness and condition of its facilities and building, but ‘improvement was necessary’ in hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.