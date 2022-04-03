Popular Clarets pub receives Food Hygiene rating
A Burnley pub popular with Clarets fans has received its Food Hygiene rating.
The Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street, received the full five out of five rating when it was inspected on March 20th.
Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.
This includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.
A rating of five shows that hygiene standards are very good.
The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors including quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.
The rating shows how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection. The ratings can be found online and on stickers which are displayed at business premises.