Burnley-based Reedley Hallows Brewery Company agree to sponsor AFC Vets Football Club

A Pendle amateur football team has said “cheers” to a Burnley brewery which has agreed to be their new sponsor.
By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
AFC Veterans, currently playing Sunday morning adult football, is one of the longest established clubs in the Pendle Sunday Charity League, and has recently been sponsored by Mr Peter Gouldsbrough, the owner of Burnley-based Reedley Hallows Brewery Company.

Peter, who has lived in the area for many years, has also played for many Burnley and Pendle clubs and has supported grassroots football for many years, playing and organising teams.

Reedley Hallows Brewery Company is sponsoring AFC Vets
Reedley Hallows Brewery Company is sponsoring AFC Vets
Garry West, from the club, said: “Peter’s generosity in sponsoring AFC Vets for the 2023/24 season, providing training tops for the squad, has got the team off to a promising start with a victory over local rivals Pendle Blues and some promising performances to date.

“The management team of Macauley, Antony, Callum, myself and all the players would like to say a big thank you to Peter for his very kind sponsorship for this season.”

Related topics:BurnleyPendle