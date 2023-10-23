A Pendle amateur football team has said “cheers” to a Burnley brewery which has agreed to be their new sponsor.

AFC Veterans, currently playing Sunday morning adult football, is one of the longest established clubs in the Pendle Sunday Charity League, and has recently been sponsored by Mr Peter Gouldsbrough, the owner of Burnley-based Reedley Hallows Brewery Company.

Peter, who has lived in the area for many years, has also played for many Burnley and Pendle clubs and has supported grassroots football for many years, playing and organising teams.

Reedley Hallows Brewery Company is sponsoring AFC Vets

Garry West, from the club, said: “Peter’s generosity in sponsoring AFC Vets for the 2023/24 season, providing training tops for the squad, has got the team off to a promising start with a victory over local rivals Pendle Blues and some promising performances to date.