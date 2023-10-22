News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
A drone shot of the houseA drone shot of the house
A drone shot of the house

For sale: four-bedroom semi-detached house in Manchester Road, Burnley

Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive and spacious four-bedroom semi-detached home in Manchester Road, Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 13:24 BST

On the market with Clifford Smith Sutcliffe for offers in the region of £365,000 this is a truly lovely property.

Located within one of the more fashionable areas of town, located a stones-throw away from the Manchester Road summit, the house boasts a wealth of original charm and character.

Take a look around.

Hallway

1. Hallway

Hallway Photo: s

Photo Sales
Another view of the hallway

2. Hallway

Another view of the hallway Photo: s

Photo Sales
Living room

3. Spacious

Living room Photo: s

Photo Sales
Dining room

4. Dining

Dining room Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley