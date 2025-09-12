The shake-up affects staff across 318 stores and head office, raising fresh concerns for shoppers 🛠️

B&Q is cutting over 650 jobs as part of a retail restructure

Roles affected include deputy managers, trading managers and team leaders

A further 65 positions at head office are also set to go

The DIY chain says the move will simplify operations and boost customer service

But speculation grows over whether the shake-up could eventually impact store closures

Shoppers at one of the country’s largest DIY retailers may soon be wondering if their local store is safe.

Homeware giant B&Q has revealed plans to cut more than 650 jobs across the UK, a move the company insists the move is about “simplifying” how its shops are run.

Nevertheless, shoppers may be wondering whether the shake-up could lead to store closures down the line.

B&Q has not confirmed any store closures, and has stressed that the changes are about redeploying resources to customer-facing roles.

The proposals would see 672 roles axed, mostly deputy managers, trading managers and team leaders across B&Q’s 318 stores. A further 65 head office jobs are also on the line.

Staff affected are now entering a consultation period, with the retailer promising to offer alternative positions or support packages where possible.

Could B&Q stores close?

In the volatile world of retail, large-scale job losses can sometimes pave the way for wider restructuring, especially as rivals look to trim costs in response to shifting shopping habits.

Chief executive Graham Bell said the retailer had been forced to “evolve at pace” to keep up with changing consumer expectations.

He pointed to the integration of stores, apps and online shopping as proof that B&Q is moving with the times, but admitted the restructuring involves “difficult choices” for staff.

“The proposals shared with colleagues today – to simplify our retail leadership structure and reallocate time to customer service roles on the shop floor – have meant some difficult choices,” he added.

“Ultimately it is about setting our business up in the right way so that our colleagues are equipped to give our customers consistently exceptional customer service now and in the future.”

No change for now

The announcement comes just months after B&Q celebrated strong sales for parent company Kingfisher, boosted by a spring heatwave that sent shoppers flocking for garden furniture, plants and outdoor supplies.

In March, the retailer also increased pay for more than 15,000 store staff, claiming its hourly rates were among the most competitive in the sector.

For loyal customers, the changes may raise concerns that familiar faces on the shop floor could disappear.

At the same time, B&Q insists the restructuring is about freeing up more staff to help customers directly, potentially meaning a stronger in-store experience.

Whether the job losses mark a one-off reshuffle or a sign of deeper cuts to come remains to be seen. For now, shoppers can expect their local store to stay open, but with fewer managers overseeing the aisles.

